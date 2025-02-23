Gunmen Storm Night Vigil , Shoot Pastor, Abduct Six Worshippers

Unidentified gunmen invaded a church in Asagba Ogwashi, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, over the weekend, shooting the pastor and abducting six worshippers.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Sunday, stating that it was reported on Saturday evening.

“A rescue team is currently in the bush on their trail,” Edafe said.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed Elyon Paradise Ministry Church, Asagba Ogwashi, during a night vigil. They rounded up six members of the congregation and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

The pastor, identified as Apostle Divine Omodia, was shot and also had two fingers severed by the assailants.

Sources revealed that the kidnappers have yet to contact the church or the victims’ families for a ransom demand since the attack.

The injured pastor was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where medical personnel are battling to save his life.







