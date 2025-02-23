Late Gen Jerry Useni Laid To Rest ( Pictures)

In a poignant ceremony that united government officials, family members, and military personnel, the remains of the late Lieutenant General Jeremiah Timbut Useni were interred with full military honors in his hometown of Langtang Plateau State. The funeral, held on 22 February2025, paid tribute to a man whose life was marked by dedicated service to Nigeria both as a military leader and a senator.





The ceremony began with a solemn church service at the Cocin Church Headquarters in Langtang, where His Excellency Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, extolled the virtues of the late general. “Lt Gen Useni was not just a soldier; he was a national icon who dedicated his life to the service of our country and humanity,” Governor Mutfwang stated, highlighting Useni’s legacy of development, progress, and stability in Plateau State.

He further drew parallels to other esteemed figures from the state, such as General Bali, General Dogonyaro and General John Shagaya, emphasizing their collective contributions to Nigeria's unity and development.





In his address, the governor reflected on Useni’s later years, during which he prioritized reconciliation and forgiveness among the people of Plateau. “There is no unity without forgiveness and reconciliation,” Governor Mutfwang urged the congregation, encouraging them to embody the spirit of compassion that Useni exemplified during his lifetime. A prayer for the departed general concluded the service, with the governor assuring attendees that the impact of Useni’s work would remain etched in the hearts of the people.





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General OO Oluyede NAM, delivered a stirring funeral oration, emphasizing Useni’s noble character and dedication to service. Represented by Major General EF Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, the COAS remarked, “General Useni was a loving father, a caring husband, and a cherished grandfather. His commitment to both military service and public office was unwavering.” Major General Oyinlola recounted Lt Gen Useni’s impactful tenure as the military administrator of former Bendel State, where he implemented initiatives that advanced infrastructure, education, and social development.





The COAS further noted Useni’s vision as a leader; he recalled his implementation of local government self-help projects, which empowered communities to take an active role in governance and facilitated the completion of numerous developmental projects. His advocacy for food production programs revitalized abandoned agricultural projects, significantly boosting food security and economic stability in the region.





Lieutenant General Useni served as a senator from 2015 to 2019, a role in which he continued to champion the cause of national development. His tenure as Minister of Transportation and later as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was marked by transformative policies that modernized Nigeria’s transport and aviation sectors, fostering economic growth and enhancing national connectivity. His exceptional leadership in urban development improved public infrastructure, city planning, and service delivery in the FCT.





The ceremony concluded with reading of the funeral oration, sounding of thr last post, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of reveille, signifying deep respect for the late general and his contributions to the nation. The vibrant display of military precision and honor was a fitting tribute to a life dedicated to service.





The funeral of Lieutenant General Jeremiah Useni not only commemorated a distinguished military career but also emphasized the profound impact he had on the lives of many within Plateau State and beyond. As the community mourns his loss, the legacy of his commitment to progress and reconciliation will undoubtedly inspire future generations.



