Court Orders Reinstatement of Sacked Lagos Assembly Clerk

The National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the reinstatement of Olalekan Onafeko, the sacked Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly.





The ruling follows an ex parte application filed by Onafeko through his counsel, Yusuf Nurudeen, in a case against the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Attorney-General of Lagos State, and Mr. Ottun Babatunde.





Onafeko served as the Clerk of the House until January 13, when Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was removed as Speaker, leading to the election of then Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, as the new Speaker. Following Obasa’s removal, Onafeko also lost his position, with Babatunde Ottun appointed as his acting replacement.





In the suit marked NICN/LA/23/2025, Onafeko sought an interim injunction preventing the defendants from recognizing any individual, including Babatunde, as the Clerk pending the hearing of a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.





Granting the application, Justice M. N. Esowe issued an ex parte order directing Babatunde to cease parading himself as Clerk. The judge further ruled that the status quo ante bellum—referring to the situation prior to the crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly—should be maintained.





“That both parties shall maintain the peace and status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined,” Esowe ruled.





The hearing of the motion on notice is scheduled for March 3, 2024.







