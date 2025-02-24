Gov Peter Mbah Attends Burial Ceremony Of Aide's Mother ( Pictures)





From all accounts, she was a consummate teacher, inspiring mother, supportive wife as well as a community and church leader.









As an exemplary teacher, Mrs Josephine Anichukwu inculcated sound education and character in many. Her teaching career was indeed impactful, leaving many testimonies from beneficiaries.





The late Senior Mother-in-Israel was also a woman of great industry, unyielding hope, faith, courage, and a disciplinarian, who left worthy legacies on the sands of time.





May the good Lord grant her soul eternal repose and imbue her family with the equanimity to bear the irreparable loss. Amen.

"I was at Nomeh, Nkanu East LGA, yesterday to commiserate with my Senior Special Assistant Media, Uche Anichukwu @UCAnichukwu and his family during the funerals and celebration of the life of their mother, the late Senior Mother in Israel, Josephine Anichukwu.