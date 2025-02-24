Female Youth Corper Dies In Road Crash After Alighting From Flight





A 25-year-old prospective Corps member who died in an auto crash on her way to Ebonyi State NYSC orientation had boarded a flight from Lagos to Enugu over fear of road accidents and kidnapping, her family revealed.

Grace Afangideh had planned to complete the remaining part of her journey to the camp by road but sadly met her untimely d3ath in the auto crash which occurred at Amenu community in Okposi on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The English and Literary Studies graduate of the University of Calabar, was the second daughter of her parents.

Speaking on the incident , her family described her as a brilliant and determined soul with big dreams.

According to her father, Mr Camillus Afangideh, on Tuesday evening, January 21, 2025, Grace left home to stay closer to the airport.

“She could have travelled by road, but due to fear of accidents and insecurity in the Southeast, she opted for air travel via Lagos to Abakaliki," he said.

“She couldn’t get a direct flight to Abakaliki because of a problem. Her last option was to land at Enugu airport and continue by road to Ebonyi.”

Grace boarded a flight from Lagos to Enugu on the morning of January 22.

The flight was smooth, and she arrived safely. But the journey wasn’t over, she still needed to get to Ebonyi to begin her NYSC orientation camp.

Unknown to Grace, who later boarded an Enugu North Mass Transit bus with other corps members, the very thing she feared the most was waiting for her.

"Thirty minutes into the journey, the vehicle she was travelling in collided with another, and she d!ed on the spot,” her father said, his voice trembling with grief.

"Grace always harboured a deep fear of road accidents and kidnapping. She often voiced her concerns, never imagining that her worst fear would be the very thing that claimed her life,” he added, struggling to control his emotions.

According to the grieving father, Grace's siblings had all believed Grace would be the one to change their lives, to bring them joy, to erase the years of hardship.

Her grieving mother, Rosemary, recalled what would be their final conversation.