Police Arrest 38 Years Old Man For Killing Wife In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested one Kelvin Izekor for the m8rder of his 38-year-old wife, Success Izekor.

The incident happened at Upper Mission Extension in Benin City on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said the couple recently got married.

"I can’t believe what I saw. Imagine being k!lled by your own husband. They were newlyweds, and nobody would have expected the woman to suffer such a fate,” she said.

A gr@phic video sighted on social media shows police officers and residents taking the deceased, who had deep machete cuts on her head, from her apartment into a police Hilux van.

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said that the husband was about to be lynched by an irate mob before the police arrived, pacified the crowd, and arrested him.

“On 22/02/2025, at about 22:00hrs, information was received that one Kelvin Izekor of No. 50 Upper Mission Extension, Benin City, had k!lled his wife, Success Izekor, aged 38, and was about to be lynched by an irate mob,” the statement read.

"Operatives of the Aduwawa Division swiftly responded to the report and found the lifeless body of the woman lying in a pool of her own bl0.0d, with deep cuts on her head.

"It took serious efforts by the police to pacify the mob, rescue the suspect, and take him into custody for investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was confirmed d3ad.”

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, condemned the recent rise in cases of domestic violence, assuring the public of a thorough investigation into the woman’s death.

Yamu stressed that whoever was found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.