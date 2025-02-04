Southeast Traditional Rulers’ Council Abolishes Eze Ndigbo Title Outside Igboland

Chairman of Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Imo, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, has announced the abolition of ‘Eze Ndigbo’ title for Igbo leaders outside Igboland.

This decision was made after meetings, deliberations and due consideration.

Eze Okeke, who spoke in Owerri yesterday, said the council had approved ‘Onyendu Ndigbo’ (Igbo Leader in Diaspora) as the most appropriate name for Igbo leaders outside Nigeria.

The resolution was signed by Eze Okeke, Igwe Nneameka Achebe (Leader) and chairmen of traditional councils in Enugu, Anambra, Abia and Ebonyi states.

The council says the title ‘Eze’ is reserved for traditional rulers recognised by the government in Southeast states, and cannot be given to persons residing outside Igbo communities.

The leaders noted that the use of ‘Eze Ndigbo’ outside Igboland was a corruption of the monarchical system of Ezeship and an abuse of culture and tradition.

The council also clarified that the celebration of Igbo cultural festivals outside Igboland should be done with the consent and approval of the leadership of Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers or of a particular state Council of Traditional Rulers.



