Slapping Ogun Monarch Arraigned In Court , Granted Bail

CKN NEWS
The Ogun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN),  has confirmed that Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi has been arraigned, earlier today, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace. 

The case has been adjourned to March 6, 2025, with assurances that he will be diligently prosecuted. That is a commendable step toward justice!  

The Nigerian Police through its spokesman Adejobi Olumuyiwa also posted this 

OGUN PUBLIC ASSAULT: 

The Kabiyesi Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, who assaulted  one elderly man in a viral video, in Ifo Ogun State, has been charged to court today 4th February, 2025, on three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He was granted bail while the case was adjourned to 06/03/2025. 

The police will continue to uphold the rule of law and the core values of the noble profession. 

Muyiwa Adejobi Force PRO 

4th February, 2025.

