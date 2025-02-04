Gov Mbah Hosts Danish Consul General

This was the post by the Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah

It was my pleasure to host the Consul General of the Royal Danish Embassy in Nigeria, Jette Bjerrum, and a delegation of Danish government and business representatives today at Government House, Enugu.

Denmark sees the potential in our Smart Schools, agricultural value chains, waste-to-energy initiatives, logistics, international airport expansion, and healthcare projects. Their enthusiasm for our vision aligns with our commitment to de-risking investments, creating a business-friendly environment, and growing our economy sevenfold to $30 billion in the next six years.

We have already taken a bold step by partnering with the Danish company ODK Group to procure tractors, with plans for a local assembly plant here in Enugu. But this is just the beginning. With over 300,000 hectares secured in our landbank and the rollout of our Farm Estate initiative across all 260 electoral wards, agriculture remains the lifeblood of our economy, contributing 40% to our GDP.

Beyond crop production, we have secured about $20 million for investment in livestock. We are also developing a modern ranch capable of housing over 20,000 cows. Our Special Agro-Processing Zones will further ensure that manufacturers can operate seamlessly with access to essential infrastructure.

We take pride in Denmark’s recognition of Enugu as a rapidly developing land of opportunity. We welcome more investors who share our commitment to accountability, inclusivity, and innovation.

Tomorrow is Here!



