Akpabio Reshuffles Senate Committees, Orji Kalu , Natasha Appointed Chairs

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has praised lawmakers for their commitment during the 2025 budget defence sessions.

Akpabio emphasised their role in ensuring a viable financial plan for the year.

He made this remark while presiding over the Senate’s resumption after a two-week recess on Tuesday.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of bills establishing development commissions across various regions, the Senate has made minor adjustments, appointing new chairmen and deputy chairmen to oversee these commissions.

Akpabio said, “Senator Babangida Hussaini and Senator Muntari Dandutse will serve as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on the North West Development Commission.

“Similarly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Kenneth Eze have been appointed as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, while Senator Titus Zam and Senator Isa Jibrin will head the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission.”

The Senate also reshuffled some standing committees.

Abdul Ningi has moved from the Population Committee to chair the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, formerly in charge of the Local Content Committee, now leads the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Other appointments include “Senator Garba Maidoki as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Development and Joel Thomas as the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content. Victor Umeh, formerly leading the Diaspora Committee, will now chair the Senate Committee on National Population and NIMC”.

The Senate extended condolences to the Speaker of the House of Representatives over the passing of former Deputy Majority Whip, Oriyomi Onanuga, on January 15





Akpabio led lawmakers in observing a minute of silence in her honour before adjourning plenary.