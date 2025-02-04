Akpabio Reshuffles Senate Committees, Orji Kalu , Natasha Appointed Chairs

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has praised lawmakers for their commitment during the 2025 budget defence sessions.

Akpabio emphasised their role in ensuring a viable financial plan for the year.

He made this remark while presiding over the Senate’s resumption after a two-week recess on Tuesday.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of bills establishing development commissions across various regions, the Senate has made minor adjustments, appointing new chairmen and deputy chairmen to oversee these commissions.

Akpabio said, “Senator Babangida Hussaini and Senator Muntari Dandutse will serve as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on the North West Development Commission.

“Similarly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Kenneth Eze have been appointed as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, while Senator Titus Zam and Senator Isa Jibrin will head the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission.”

The Senate also reshuffled some standing committees.

Abdul Ningi has moved from the Population Committee to chair the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, formerly in charge of the Local Content Committee, now leads the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Other appointments include “Senator Garba Maidoki as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Development and Joel Thomas as the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content. Victor Umeh, formerly leading the Diaspora Committee, will now chair the Senate Committee on National Population and NIMC”.

The Senate extended condolences to the Speaker of the House of Representatives over the passing of former Deputy Majority Whip, Oriyomi Onanuga, on January 15


Akpabio led lawmakers in observing a minute of silence in her honour before adjourning plenary.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال