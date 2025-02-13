Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Set To Offer Kidney Transplant Services

The Kidney Transplant Team at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) is now saddled to oversee the full commencement of kidney transplant services at the hospital.

Chief Medical Director of RSUTH, Professor Chizindu A. Alikor inaugurated the Team at RSUTH in Port Harcourt on 10th February 2025.

While the nephrologist Dr. Beniboba Jenewari Eleki, who is the head of the RSUTH Renal Centre will led the Team, Dr. Egbuchilem Chisor-Wabali was appointed to serve as the secretary.

With the Team in place now, the hospital has been well positioned to become a leading centre for renal transplantation in the South-South region. 

In the coming days, patients can be confident to access comprehensive, and world-class renal care in Rivers State.

It is also expected that there will be reduced the need for patients to seek specialized kidney treatment outside the state. 

The team was charged to submit a comprehensive preliminary report soonest that will facilitate seamless commencement of renal transplant services at the hospital.

