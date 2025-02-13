Gov Eno Inaugurates Bureau of Statistics Board, Labour And Industrial Committee

Governor Umo Eno has signed an Executive Order establishing the Akwa Ibom State Labour and Industrial Committee and inaugurated an eleven-member team to lead the committee.





Speaking during a brief ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Uyo, marking the signing of Executive Order 2, followed by the inauguration of the State Labour and Industrial Committee and the State Bureau of Statistics, the Governor said the Order was necessary to give legitimacy and impetus to the committee while working towards enacting a law to fully empower it at the state level.





The Labour and Industrial Committee has Rt. Hon. Nse Essien as Chairman, with Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan, Barr. Mmakim Antai, Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen, Hon. Ekerette Ekpenyong, Mr. Sunday Etor Isokobo, Mr. Ubong Udo Uquang, Mr. Abraham Odion, and Mr. Uwemedimo Udoh as members. The Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning is also a member, while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Development will serve as Secretary of the committee.





“By this order, we have established the Akwa Ibom State Labour and Industrial Committee. This Executive Order will give the necessary impetus for this committee to function effectively,” the Governor said.





For the Akwa Ibom State Bureau of Statistics Board, Elder Nse Ekefre was inaugurated as Chairman, with Dr. Godwin Mbang Timothy, Mr. Enefiok Peter, Mrs. Otuikor Joyce Mizpah, and Dr. Emmanuel John Ekpenyong as members. The Commissioners for Economic Development and Finance, the Chairman of the Statistical Association of Nigeria, and the Statistician-General of the State will serve as ex officio members.





In inaugurating the Labour and Industrial Committee, the Governor outlined its mandate, which includes fostering harmony in labour-related matters, promoting industrial relations in the state, and liaising with the Federal Ministry of Labour and other federal agencies to ensure that the state’s employment quota is fully utilized.





The committee will also be responsible for ascertaining the number of oil and gas companies, as well as servicing companies, operating within and beyond the state’s territorial boundaries for the purpose of tracking revenue accruals and youth employment. Additionally, it will ensure that all companies comply with the local content provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and determine the number of Akwa Ibom indigenes employed by them.





The Governor emphasized that the committee does not replace the Ministry of Labour and Productivity but will work collaboratively with relevant ministries to facilitate its duties. He added that similar committees at the local government level must liaise with the State Labour Committee to ensure adequate coordination.





“We need to ensure job creation for our young people, and we are determined to work with all oil companies to access accurate employment data. We are not taking over their employment processes, but we are insisting on transparency regarding their records,” he stated.





He continued, “No longer will our youths graduate and roam around with certificates while companies operating here import workers into our state. I am confident that the forthcoming bill will effectively address this issue. All Local Government Labour Committees are directed to work closely with your committee to achieve synergy and optimal efficiency.”





The Bureau of Statistics Board, on the other hand, is expected to provide updated public information, enhance transparency, and support informed decision-making. It will be responsible for collating accurate and real-time data on key government initiatives and programs, as well as their impact on the population.





This, the Governor said, will aid the monitoring and evaluation of government programs, allowing for strategic adjustments to improve outcomes. It will also counter the spread of false data, which often misrepresents the state.





Additionally, the Governor announced plans to appoint delivery advisors for specific state projects. This initiative, according to him, aims to streamline bureaucratic processes and ensure the timely completion of projects before the end of his tenure.





He described 2025 as a “year of consolidation,” urging commissioners-designate to be prepared to actively support the implementation of the ARISE Agenda and avoid delays that could hinder progress.





The Chairman of the Labour and Industrial Committee, Elder Nse Essien, and his State Bureau of Statistics Board counterpart, Elder Nse Ekefre, while speaking with Government House correspondents, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the state and affirmed their commitment to delivering on their assigned responsibilities to support the realization of the ARISE Agenda.