NASS Passes N54.9tn 2025 Budget

Lawmakers at the Nigerian National Assembly have approved the Federal Government budget of 54.99 trillion naira ($36.6 billion) for the year 2025.

President Bola Tinubu had submitted a revised budget figure to them last week at an estimate of 54.2 trillion naira.

This was predicated on the fact that there were additional earnings expected from revenue collection, including from the tax authority, customs and other agencies.

However, before passing the appropriation bill, the lawmakers went ahead to raise the amount again to thee figure they have now granted approval.

Under Nigerian law, such practice is accepted by the parliament, to increase or cut the government's spending plans.





The budget will be sent to Tinubu to be signed into law.