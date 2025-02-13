NASS Passes N54.9tn 2025 Budget

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Lawmakers at the Nigerian National Assembly have approved the Federal Government budget of 54.99 trillion naira ($36.6 billion) for the year 2025.

President Bola Tinubu had submitted a revised budget figure to them last week at an estimate of 54.2 trillion naira.

This was predicated on the fact that there were  additional earnings expected from revenue collection, including from the tax authority, customs and other agencies.

However, before passing the appropriation bill, the lawmakers went ahead to raise the amount again to thee figure they have now granted approval.

Under Nigerian law, such practice is accepted by the parliament, to increase or cut the government's spending plans.


The budget will be sent to Tinubu to be signed into law.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال