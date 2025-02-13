Police Kill Three Notorious Armed Robbers In Abuja

The FCT Police, in collaboration with military and local vigilantes , neutralized three notorious armed robbers during a mid night operation, recovering weapons and other incriminating items.





The operation began with a distress call put across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dei-Dei ‘A’ Division on February 12, 2025, at 11:50 PM, reporting an ongoing violent robbery in Filin-Dabo village. Responding swiftly, the DPO alerted the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit. They coordinated with operatives from the 102 Battalion, Guards Brigade, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and local vigilante groups to mobilize to the scene.





Upon spotting the joint security team, the six-member gang attempted to flee into nearby bushes, launching an ambush on the operatives. However, the security personnel responded with superior firepower, engaging the criminals in a fierce exchange.





Despite their attempts to escape, the suspects were subdued. The suspect who sustained various degrees of bullet wounds were rushed to Kubwa General Hospital where three of them were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, while the other three sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.





Recovered Items:

- One (1) AK-47 rifle (breech number defaced)

- Three (3) magazines

- Nineteen (19) live rounds of 7.62 ammunition

- Two (2) locally made pistols

- Two (2) knives

- One (1) taser

- One (1) mobile phone

- Assorted charms (suspected for fortification)

- Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp





The Commissioner of Police commended the joint forces for their swift and decisive action. He emphasized that this response sends a strong warning to criminals that crime will not be tolerated in the FCT. He also praised the residents of Filin-Dabo village for their cooperation in providing timely intelligence that aided the operation.





Furthermore, he urged the public to remain vigilant and emulate the proactive efforts of the Filin-Dabo community by promptly reporting suspicious activities. He reiterated that security is a collective responsibility and assured residents of the Command’s commitment to their safety.





For emergency assistance, please contact: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653

Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192, Public Complaint Bureau: 09022222352



