Popular Gospel Singer, Gives Reasons For Divorcing Second Wife

Popularly Igbo Gospel Singer, Paul Nwokeocha has reacted why he divorced his second wife

Their marriage barely lasted two years after he divorced his wife who had six children for him

Taking to social media, he accused his wife of infidelity and also for sending her nude pictures to unnamed men

Here is his unedited post

Greetings to you all, all my friends and well wishers, thank you so much, my name still remains Paul Nwokeocha, a minister of the gospel.

I have heard so many people talk about my marital problem on social media, and i want to tell you something,

If I marry today and I find out that the wife I married is doing ab0minable things before God and man, I will send you out of my house, HEAR ME AGAIN, If I marry today and I find out that the wife I married is doing ab0minable things before God and man, I will send you out of my house without any apology, inaeme ihe chineke soronso igapu na ulo m, munagi agagi ebi.

You that is talking and showing pity on her, how will you feel if the woman you call your wife is taking nood photos and videos and sending them to men, how will you feel if you find such thing, how will you feel, I need your comment.

Nwanyi iluru alu, ya atuturu phone sere ebe ogbara oto were ya sendialu umu nwoke, gi huya gini ka iga eme?

I married a wife, not a wh0oooro, obugu akwona kam luru so I owe nobody apology for this, stop calling me names, oney yi shoe ma ebe o si afuya, not even minding how long i married you, if i i find you are doing ivul before God, you are going out of my house, kufojifo, kufolafo, ndewonu



