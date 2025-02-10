Former Ifako Ijaye Chairman, Toba Oke, Passes On At 64

The former Chairman of Ifako Ijaye Local Government Area, Apostle Toba Oke, has passed away at the age of 64. Reports indicate that he succumbed to complications arising from diabetes.





Oke, who served two terms as chairman of Ifako Ijaye, was a significant political figure in Lagos State. His tenure in office was marked by a temporary suspension before he was later reinstated. Throughout his political career, he remained a committed advocate for his community and governance.





A devoted Christian, Apostle Oke was a member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church denomination. He was also among the pioneer members of the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a political pressure group that played a crucial role in supporting Bola Tinubu’s successful bid for the presidency.





His passing has left a void in both the political and religious communities in Lagos. Friends, family, and associates have begun to pour in their tributes, remembering him as a dedicated leader and a man of faith.





Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by his family in due course.