SARS Remains Disbanded..IGP

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to debunk circulating rumors and misinformation speculating the return of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with a reformed set of rules. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad which was disbanded on the 11th of October 2020, remains dissolved.





The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is not back in operation. The recent information regarding SARS reformation and rules of engagement should be treated with caution. Nigerians are encouraged to verify the source of any information before accepting it as true.





To ensure receiving accurate and reliable updates, citizens are advised to follow the official handles of the Nigeria Police Force on social media viz @PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram. Your safety and awareness are paramount; stay informed and vigilant.





ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI,

FPRO, FHQ.

10TH FEBRUARY 2025.