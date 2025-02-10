Missing Ohaneze Youth Council President Not In Our Custody.. Police

The Imo State Police Command has denied any knowledge of the whereabouts of the missing president of the Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who was reported missing on Saturday night at about 7 pm.

A family source disclosed to journalists that unidentified gunmen, reportedly dressed in black and numbering up to seven, arrived in a Sienna and a Lexus SUV and stormed the residence of the OYC president at Works Layout, Owerri, the Imo State capital, where they arrested him.

The family source further stated that they became apprehensive after repeatedly attempting to reach him through his mobile lines immediately after the incident, but all efforts proved abortive.

“Since this sad news broke, attempts by teeming members of the Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, family members, friends, and associates to reach him through his mobile lines to ascertain his whereabouts have failed, as all his lines were switched off immediately after the ugly incident,” the family source revealed.

Following the incident, the Igbo National Council president, Chilos Godsent, has called on security agencies in the state, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, to launch an investigation to uncover those responsible for the abduction of the Ohanaeze Youth president.

Reacting to the incident, the Imo State Police Command, through its spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, issued a press statement clarifying that the missing president of the Ohanaeze Youth Council is not in police custody.

He, however, stated that the command has initiated an investigation to determine the whereabouts of the OYC president.

The police spokesperson also urged members of the public to provide the command with any useful information that could help uncover those responsible for the abduction