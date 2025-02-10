Vinicius Jr rejects New Real Madrid Deal

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has rejected a contract offer from the LaLiga club, The Sun reports.

Vinicius has a release clause of around £830 million in his current contract at the Bernabéu.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a target for several Saudi Pro League sides.

Vinicius earns £12.5 million per year at Real, with whom he has a contract until 2027.

However, his decision to reject the initial offer for a contract renewal has cast doubt over his future with Los Blancos.

Meetings reportedly took place between the Brazilian’s representatives and Saudi officials in December, following an initial approach last summer.

This prompted Real Madrid to enter negotiations, as they look to secure Vinicius on a new long-term contract.

Madrid, however, are not willing to break their wage structure to make a deal happen