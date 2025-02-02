POMONA MEDIA Launches Project STAR Awareness Program





In an effort to promote literacy and a love for reading among young learners, Pomona Media launched project STAR (Strategic Transformation Actions for Regeneration) by organizing a Reading Awareness Program on 31st January 2025 at Government Secondary School, Garki.





The program involved junior secondary students and educators to highlight the importance of reading in academic success and personal development.





The program featured engaging activities such as interactive reading sessions, book reviews, and storytelling competitions, all designed to encourage students to develop a reading culture.





Sylvia Nkiru Ekwenibe Chinegwu, one of the organizers, stated, “This program aims to inspire young minds to embrace reading, not just as a school requirement, but as a lifelong habit that opens doors to endless opportunities.”





Students enthusiastically participated in the activities, expressing their excitement about the newfound motivation to read more frequently. One of the students, shared her excitement, “This program has made me realize that reading can be fun and rewarding. I can’t wait to explore more books!”





The event concluded with a book donation drive, where students received reading materials and gifts to further support their literacy journey. Organizers expressed gratitude to sponsors, volunteers, and educators who contributed to the success of the program.

Following the success of this initiative, the Organisation looks forward to making the Reading Awareness Program an annual event, fostering a sustained culture of reading among young learners.





Source :Sylvia Nkiru Ekwenibe Chinegwu