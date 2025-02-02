AANI Celebrates Brig Gen Sani Usman rtd On His Birthday

AANI CELEBRATES BRIG. GEN. (rtd) SANI USMAN KUKASHEKA, mni, fnipr, ON HIS BIRTHDAY





The President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel O. Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI family, warmly felicitates with our esteemed member and hardworking AANI Publicity Secretary, Brig Gen (rtd) Sani Usman Kukasheka, mni, fnipr, SEC 40, 2018, on his birthday anniversary today.





Brig Gen (rtd) SK Usman is a distinguished public relations Guru, renowned for his exceptional communication skills and impressive security expertise. His remarkable leadership qualities, compassion, and professionalism have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the public.





As a seasoned military officer, Brig Gen (rtd) SK Usman had an illustrious career, serving in various capacities, including as the Director of Army Public Relations and Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army. His voluntary retirement from the Nigerian Army in 2019 marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire and motivate officers he left behind and many others.





As AANI's Publicity Secretary, Brig Gen (rtd) SK Usman has been instrumental in promoting the association's visibility in the news media, leveraging on his expertise in media and public relations to great effect.





On this special day, we honor and celebrate Brig Gen (rtd) SK Usman's dedication to excellence, his selfless service to AANI, and his contributions to our nation's development. We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him many more years in good health, happiness, and bountiful blessings.





Muhammad Nasir Ladan, mni, mnipr

Director Administration

AANI National Secretariat