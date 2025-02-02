Father Inlaw Of Nigerian Doctor Who Committed Suicide In USA Speaks : He Held My Daughter And Kids Hostage On Gunpoint For Three Hours

While Nigerians are trying to come to terms with the sudden death of Dr Ikenna Erinne in the United States of America

More facts are emerging on what happened days to his death

Dr Erinne it was learnt committed suicide after losing the custody of his children

But in a twist of fate , his father inlaw Francis Van Lare has refuted the allegations that his daughter was culpable in his death

This was his response to a post by a blogger on line

Francis Van-Lare Speaks on Medical Doctor son inlaw who recently took his life in USA

"Amanda Chisom posted this on her page .

While there was a custody battle my daughter is involved in and I only became aware last Monday morning about 3 am Nigerian time that the deceased held her and her children at gun point for three hours after losing a custody battle , the nanny managed to escape and called the police and on arrival of the police he shot himself dead .









I guess he decided to kill himself instead of facing three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon 25 years to life each .

While I sympathize with his family for his death , my daughter is not responsible for him taking his own life and I thank God it did not degenarate to where he shoots my daughter , grand children and himself . "

May his soul rest in peace . Everyone is loser here and it is traumatizing for all including me ."

His follow up post

"To set records straight . Dr Ikenna Erinne’s licence was never revoked . He has active licenses in Illinois, New York, Virginia, and Maryland so one state cannot revoke all licenses at once though none was revoked .

The child support was set that much because he has a physically challenged son needing special care from different medical facilities plus attending a special needs school that cost money and courts consider income of both parents before making decisions .

He is not a victim but failed his son and daughter now without their father . I just thank God he did not shoot my daughter and grand children in his madness .

Which sane person takes his own life over money he is supposed to use to support his children ? He was asked to pay child support not alimony or spousal support as my daughter is self sufficient.

May his soul rest in peace regardless . My family will raise the children without him regardless ."

More Post

I will leave comments open here and you can ask your questions .

Why was he sued ?

Facts of the Matter

He refused to financially support his two children . Instead chose to be getting licenses from different states and be working there to avoid paying support in the state of Maryland where he is domiciled.

Once a support case is brought against him in one state he will quit his job and run to another state to avoid payment of support . Why was he working from state to state ? He formed different LLCs in different states for his income to be paid to registered businesses to avoid detection of his income .

Which Cardiologist gets licenses from multiple states and leave his special needs son alone and not emotionally available for him and not even contribute to his expenses? You may have issues with the mother not innocent children .

Finally he decided to return to the state of Maryland and he voluntarily stopped working to show zero income all just to avoid support . He thought he is smart and had all figured out

Investigators found his hidden money and the court asked him to pay support not close to the alleged $15,000 bloggers are talking about .

Instead of him to man up and get a job to support his special needs son , he chose to go and threaten them with a gun and chose the cowardly way out to avoid support .

No one should come and blame my daughter for the decision an adult made to end his life .

I will call a spade a spade , he failed his children , his parents and family . Suicide is not the answer .

Any blogger especially Amanda Chisom writing rubbish I will focus on her and give her something to worry about and she will know to stay in her lane .

People should be accountable to their actions.