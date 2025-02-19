Police Reacts To Alleged Release Of 3 Kidnappers In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has responded to a viral video showing three suspected kidnappers, stating that an investigation is underway to determine the facts, locate the individuals involved, and take appropriate action.

An X user, Oguntoye Opeyemi, who tweets as #Equityoyo, “JUST IN: Three kidnappers caught in Victory Estate Ago Palace, Lagos. God help us ooo 🙏”

Reacting to the post, Hundeyin clarified that the incident was not initially reported to the police. However, authorities have begun an investigation to verify what transpired.

Hundeyin said, “This matter was not reported to the Police. However, investigations have commenced to unravel what truly transpired, locate the men and take further necessary actions.

“The estate chairman, two other exco members and a resident are currently assisting the Police with the ongoing investigations. Further updates will be provided in due course.”







