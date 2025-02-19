Controversy Trails Alleged Defection Of 27 Lagos Lawmakers To Labour Party

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dismissed reports alleging that 27 members defected from the ruling party to the opposition Labour Party (LP), describing the claims as malicious and unfounded.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Stephen, debunked the publication in a statement, calling it “entirely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public.”

The statement read: “We find this report not only offensive but also riddled with inaccuracies and outright falsehoods, serving no purpose other than to sow discord and confusion within the Assembly and among the good people of Lagos State.”

Addressing recent developments in the House, including the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the election of Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the new Speaker, the Assembly emphasized that these actions were internal matters conducted in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“These events in no way suggest any intention by members to leave the party. We emphasize, without any ambiguity, that no member of the Assembly is contemplating defection,” the statement added.

The Assembly reaffirmed its unity and commitment to delivering on its mandate under the leadership of the ruling party, describing the defection rumors as “falsehoods spread by agents of destabilization seeking to create unnecessary tension and division.”

“To our party leaders and supporters across the state, we assure you that all members remain committed to the party. Any internal disagreements within the House will be resolved amicably through peaceful and democratic means. There is no crisis warranting defection,” the statement stressed.

The Assembly also called on the media to uphold journalistic ethics by verifying facts before publication and urged the public to disregard the unfounded reports.

There had been several publications today on several online media ( CKNNews excluded ) that 27 of the lawmakers defected to Labour Party today

Also the speaker of the House Mojisola Meranda has denied resigning her position