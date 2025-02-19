I May Not Survive This Sickness , 88 Years Pope Tells Close Aides

Pope Francis told his close aides that he may not survive pneumonia as his condition remains “complex”. 

The 88-year-old, who was rushed to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday, has developed pneumonia in both his lungs, according to Vatican.

 Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, passed a “peaceful night” at the Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said on February 19, 2025, amid growing concerns over the 88-year-old’s condition.

The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy, the statement read. 

Pope’s’ respiratory infection also includes asthmatic

