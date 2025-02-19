Demola Lookman Releases Statement Over Coach Attack

African Best, Ademola Lookman releases statement after the coach blasted him for missing penalty

It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement - most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city. Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.





In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here - the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.





Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night's result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life's about challenges and turning pain into power which I'll continue to do.



