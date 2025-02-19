Breaking:Portable Finally Surrenders To Police In Lagos





Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has turned himself in to the police days after being declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command.





The controversial artist surrendered himself on the morning of February 19 at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba, Lagos. His decision to comply with law enforcement comes after the police in Ogun State issued a wanted notice for him on February 17.





Authorities have confirmed that Portable is currently being transported to Ogun State, where he will be handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.





Details surrounding the reasons for his wanted status remain undisclosed by the police at this time. However, sources suggest that the musician has been involved in a legal dispute requiring his presence.





The Ogun State Police Command is expected to release further information regarding the case as investigations progress.



