You're Joking , Report To The Nearest Station ..Police Tells Portable

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed claims made by controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, that he is mentally unstable and is undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Recall that the police declared him wanted on Monday, February 17 over his alleged violence attack on some state government officials.

In a video posted on Tuesday, February 18, Portable declared that he is a “madman” receiving treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, maintained that Portable must surrender himself for investigation.

“Portable will come and submit himself. He cannot be in the psychiatric hospital in Aro. Everybody knows he is a wanted person. If he is in any facility, the police must be informed. He is a wanted man,” Odutola said

CKNNews had reported that the police declared Portable wanted after an alleged violent confrontation with three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office. The affected officials identified as TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi were reportedly attacked during an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

According to the officials, they first encountered Portable’s father at Odogwu Bar, who claimed the singer was unavailable. Shortly after, Portable allegedly arrived with a firearm and, along with nine thugs and then attacked the unarmed officials. The officials sustained injuries but managed to escape and report the incident to the Ota Area Command, which later transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

While nine of Portable’s associates were arrested, the singer reportedly fled the scene and has been in hiding since.