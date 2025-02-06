Police Parades Suspects Involved in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended 82 suspects in the month of January 2025, for various financial and cyber related crimes including internet fraud, romance scams, identity theft, cryptocurrency fraud, transnational fraud, and several other cyber offences. Through its National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC), the Force has successfully apprehended 32 suspects across the nation in a significant crackdown on cyber-related crimes. These operations highlight the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., to the Action Plan and the zeal of redeeming the reputation of our country, and taking the country out of the FATF Grey List.





In a press briefing today February 6th 2025, at the NPF-NCCC, the Force paraded some suspects linked to several fraud schemes that has defrauded individuals and organizations within and outside the country.

Among these cases is the arrest of two individuals, Saidu Adam Usman ‘m’, and Yusuf Umar ‘m’, in connection with the creation and distribution of compromised financial accounts used to facilitate fraudulent transactions amounting to over four hundred million naira (₦400 million).

The suspects created Moniepoint profiles using pre-registered SIM cards and email addresses and then distributed to local accomplices across different states for KYC verification, fraudulently obtaining Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) and KYC details from individuals. Upon completion of the KYC process, the suspects would change the passwords to secure them for their unknown foreign contractor.

Another significant arrest is that of one Rabiu Aliyu Salisu AKA Rabo, involved in identity theft, computer-related fraud, and money laundering. The suspect had fraudulently assumed the identity of an American citizen, presenting himself as Matthew Ramsey, and defrauded one Deborah Woods, an American national, of $597,000. Following a filed petition for criminal defamation, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and falsehood, the Force also secured the arrest of one Idowu Smart Emmanuel, who eventually admitted to his crimes and confessed that his allegations were false.

The Nigeria Police Force cautions against the inappropriate use of social media for the perpetration of crimes such as fraud, defamation and cyberstalking.

The Force remains committed to identifying and curtailing cybercriminals and syndicates, ensuring that those involved in cyber-related crimes face the full weight of the law. Members of the public are advised to exercise extreme caution when engaging in online transactions and ensure adequate verification of the legitimacy of operators before conducting large financial dealings.



