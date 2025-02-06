Ogun State Monarch Oba Basibo Is Dead

The community of Iperu Remo in Ogun State is gripped with devastation following a circulating rumour that His Royal Majesty, Oba Idowu Basibo (Odoru V), the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, has passed away. The unsettling news broke on the evening of February 6, 2025, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

According to local sources, the rumour of the king’s death has ignited deep-seated cultural fears among the indigenous people, primarily due to the subsequent ritual rites mandated by tradition. Among these rites is the Oro, a solemn observance that requires every woman in the community to remain indoors until the rituals are fully performed. This practice, rooted in longstanding cultural beliefs, has intensified the emotional impact of the news.

The situation is further compounded by the poignant timing of the alleged death. It is reported that Oba Basibo’s passing comes exactly one year after the interment of his beloved wife, Olori Kehinde Idowu Basibo-Odoru, adding another layer of grief and reflection for the people of Iperu Remo. The close succession of these events has left the community in a state of mourning, with many struggling to reconcile the cultural significance of both losses.

Local leaders have yet to confirm the veracity of the rumour. However, community members are bracing themselves for the possibility of traditional rites being conducted, which could further restrict the daily activities of the residents, particularly affecting women who are expected to adhere to the Oro injunction.

At present, the community is in a wait-and-see mode as they monitor updates from the palace and local authorities. In the meantime, the mood remains somber, with many expressing hope that clear and accurate information will soon emerge to either confirm or dispel the rumour.

The coming days are expected to be critical as elders and traditional custodians of the culture deliberate on the next steps in accordance with customary laws. Residents are advised to stay tuned to official channels for further announcements regarding the status of His Royal Majesty and the forthcoming ritual rites.