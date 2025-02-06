Gov Zulum Leads Delegation To Repatriate 7,790 Refugees From Chad

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has spearheaded a Nigerian delegation to repatriate 7,790 refugees who had sought refuge in Baga Sola, Chad, after fleeing the Boko Haram insurgency. The displaced individuals, primarily from Borno State, had been living in exile for nearly 10 years due to the ongoing conflict in the Lake Chad Basin region.





A statement shared with PUNCH Online on Thursday indicated that this repatriation, the first phase of the process, involves 1,768 families, who will return to Nigeria.





The delegation, which included Dr. Yusuf Sununu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, and Federal Commissioner/CEO of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, was welcomed in Baga Sola by Governor Saleh Tidjani of Lac Province.





In addition to the repatriation launch, the delegation participated in a tripartite agreement signing involving Nigeria, Chad, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The agreement formalized the repatriation plan.





Governor Zulum emphasized that only those refugees who voluntarily agreed to return would be repatriated. He expressed appreciation to the Chadian government for their support in hosting the displaced Nigerians.





Sununu, in his remarks, praised Zulum's leadership in handling the crisis and working closely with the federal government, calling him a role model in terms of collaboration and support during such challenging times.