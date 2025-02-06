Full List Of 31 States Being Proposed By House Of Reps

On Thursday, February 6th 1015, Lawmakers of the House of Representatives says it has received proposal of the creation of 31 new states across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The proposals were particularly received by lawmakers who are members of the the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, reading the letter at plenary, said all necessary conditions must be met before the creation of any state.

The states considered for creation include:


From Kogi


1 Okun


2 Okura


3 Confluence


Benue


4 Benue Ala


5 Apa


6 FCT State


7 Amana (Adamawa)


8 Katagum (Bauchi)


9 Savannah (Borno)


10 Muri (Taraba)


From Kaduna


11 New Kaduna state


12 Gujarat states


13 Tiga (Kano)


14 Ari from Kano


15 Kainji from Kebbi state


South East


16 Etiti


17  Orashi


18 Adada


19 Orlu


20 Aba


From Cross River


21 Ogoja from Cross River


From Delta


22 Warri from Delta


From Rivers


23 Ori


24 Obolo


25 Torumbe from Ondo


26 Ibadan from Oyo


27 Lagoon from Lagos,


28 Ogun


29 Ijebu from Ogun


30 Oke Ogun


31 Ijesha from Oyo/Ogun/Osun states

