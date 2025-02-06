Full List Of 31 States Being Proposed By House Of Reps

On Thursday, February 6th 1015, Lawmakers of the House of Representatives says it has received proposal of the creation of 31 new states across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The proposals were particularly received by lawmakers who are members of the the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, reading the letter at plenary, said all necessary conditions must be met before the creation of any state.

The states considered for creation include:





From Kogi





1 Okun





2 Okura





3 Confluence





Benue





4 Benue Ala





5 Apa





6 FCT State





7 Amana (Adamawa)





8 Katagum (Bauchi)





9 Savannah (Borno)





10 Muri (Taraba)





From Kaduna





11 New Kaduna state





12 Gujarat states





13 Tiga (Kano)





14 Ari from Kano





15 Kainji from Kebbi state





South East





16 Etiti





17 Orashi





18 Adada





19 Orlu





20 Aba





From Cross River





21 Ogoja from Cross River





From Delta





22 Warri from Delta





From Rivers





23 Ori





24 Obolo





25 Torumbe from Ondo





26 Ibadan from Oyo





27 Lagoon from Lagos,





28 Ogun





29 Ijebu from Ogun





30 Oke Ogun





31 Ijesha from Oyo/Ogun/Osun states