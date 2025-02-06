Full List Of 31 States Being Proposed By House Of Reps

On Thursday, February 6th 1015, Lawmakers of the House of Representatives says it has received proposal of the creation of 31 new states across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.
The proposals were particularly received by lawmakers who are members of the the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, reading the letter at plenary, said all necessary conditions must be met before the creation of any state.
The states considered for creation include:
From Kogi
1 Okun
2 Okura
3 Confluence
Benue
4 Benue Ala
5 Apa
6 FCT State
7 Amana (Adamawa)
8 Katagum (Bauchi)
9 Savannah (Borno)
10 Muri (Taraba)
From Kaduna
11 New Kaduna state
12 Gujarat states
13 Tiga (Kano)
14 Ari from Kano
15 Kainji from Kebbi state
South East
16 Etiti
17 Orashi
18 Adada
19 Orlu
20 Aba
From Cross River
21 Ogoja from Cross River
From Delta
22 Warri from Delta
From Rivers
23 Ori
24 Obolo
25 Torumbe from Ondo
26 Ibadan from Oyo
27 Lagoon from Lagos,
28 Ogun
29 Ijebu from Ogun
30 Oke Ogun
31 Ijesha from Oyo/Ogun/Osun states