Breaking: Obasanjo's Former ADC Gen Jemitola Slumps , Dies

Major General Chris Jemitola (rtd), a former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, has passed away.





He collapsed at the IBB Golf Club on Thursday morning.





Sources close to his family confirmed that he was quickly rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.





Jemitola served as Obasanjo’s ADC from 2003 to 2007 while he was still a colonel. Throughout his military career, he held several important positions, including Director of Defence Information and Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in Brazil.









In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of Major General and later became the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) in the Nigerian Army before his retirement.





After leaving the military, he transitioned into the private sector, joining Pinnacle Communications Limited in 2019 as a Senior Advisor for Military Communications.





As of now, his family has not yet released an official statement regarding his passing.