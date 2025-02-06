"I Only Had Sex With Him Twice, I Did Not Use Him For Rituals" ..Hotelier Confesses





An hotelier and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leuven Empire Hotel and Suites, Ejigbo, Lagos, simply identified as Macdonald, has been arrested and paraded by the Zone 2 Police Command for allegedly sodomising a 16-year-old secondary school boy.

The suspect denied using the boy for rituals but admitted to having sex with him twice.

According to the boy’s father, Edozie Christian, a spare parts dealer at Ladipo market, the suspect lured his son and four other teenagers to his hotel, where he sodomised them and warned them that they would die if they revealed the incident to anyone.

The boy’s father reported the incident to the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Speaking after being arrested in a video shared by TVC News on Thursday, the hotelier swore that he did not use the boy for rituals, but he had sex with him twice.

He said, “I swear with my life, that it is only sex that I had with him (Chiagoziem), that I never used him for any ritual. I swear in the name of my late parents that are in the grave, I swear with my children that I never did anything ritual it was just sex.”

The Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos State on Wednesday paraded Macdonald before newsmen at the command headquarters, Onikan, Lagos over allegations of unlawful carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old boy.

According to the Zonal Public Relations Officer, CSP Umma Ayuba, the suspect allegedly committed an act against the order of nature.

The development follows a petition dated January 23, submitted to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, by the father of the 16-year-old victim.

“The petition alleged that the suspect engaged in unlawful sexual acts with the minor.

“Upon receipt of the petition, Fayoade assigned CSP. Bangajiya Uba to conduct a discreet investigation into the matter.

“The victim, initially fearful of speaking out due to threats allegedly made by the suspect, confided in his mother.

“He recounted that the suspect warned him that disclosing the incident would result in him losing his sanity,” Ayuba said.

The Zone 2 PRO said that having been reassured by his mother, the victim detailed how the suspect had sexual intercourse with him.

“The victim narrated how the suspect had taken him from the hotel in his vehicle to his residence at No. 4B, Oshoba Street, Akowonjo-Egbeda, Lagos, where he was forcefully subjected to unlawful sexual acts.

“Following the incident, the suspect allegedly provided the victim with a bottle of Lucozade Boost and N5000 cash.

“Upon this revelation, the victim’s parents reported the matter to the Isheri-Osun Police Division, ” Ayuba said.

The PRO said that investigations were initiated but rather than cooperating with law enforcement officers, he suspect refused to honour police invitations and instead attempted to manipulate the process.

“Seeing that the accused was seeking to evade justice, the victim’s father escalated the matter to the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, where the hotelier was subsequently apprehended.

“To ascertain the veracity of the claims, the victim underwent medical examination at Mirabel Medical Centre, ” she said.

Ayuba revealed that a key witness, a close friend of the victim who was present at the hotel during the incident, has corroborated the allegations, further substantiating the victim’s account.

“This friend confirmed that the suspect had been engaging in unlawful acts with the victim and had also attempted a similar act with him, which he resisted.

“He further presented recorded telephone conversations, chat histories, and video evidence filmed by the victim within the suspect’s residence using the suspect’s own phone.

“Initially, the suspect denied knowing the victim. However, when confronted with evidence, he admitted to taking him to his residence.

“The suspect allegedly threatened the victim with psychological harm should he reveal the incident, and since making his confession, the victim has exhibited signs of mental distress,” she said.

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer disclosed that the investigation also exposed unprofessional conduct by the initial Investigating Police Officer.

The officer allegedly tampered with the case file by removing a crucial witness statement before transferring the case to the Zone 2 Command Headquarters.

“The IPO has since been detained and is undergoing disciplinary procedures.

“Contrary to certain media reports, the medical report from Mirabel Medical Centre remains authentic and has not been tampered with in anyway, ” she said.

According to her, the victim is currently undergoing medical treatment and once the investigation is complete, the suspect will face formal charges in court.

The suspect is also accused of luring five additional teenagers to his hotel, where he allegedly subjected them to the same acts. He reportedly intimidated the victims, threatening them with death if they dared to expose the incidents.

Ayuba said that AIG Fayoade urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant, proactive in safeguarding their children and to provide guidance to protect them from harmful influences.