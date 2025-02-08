Police Parades Alleged Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker

The police have paraded suspected killers of Anambra State lawmaker Justice Azuks

Azuka was abducted in Onitsha in January

Here was the statement of the State Police Commissioner during the parade

PRESS BRIEFING OF THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ANAMBRA STATE CP NNAGHE OBONO ITAM ON 7TH FEBRUARY 2025 AT THE STATE POLICE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS AWKA

Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press and Happy New Month to you all. Our interaction today is to highlight some of the notable breakthroughs recorded by the Anambra State Police Command on major incidents in the State within the period under review.

Many of you are aware of the gruesome murder of Hon Justice Azuka, the Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra State House of Assembly who was abducted on 24th December 2024 in Onitsha.





This serious incident motivated the Command to go the extra mile in intelligence gathering and discreet investigation.





In the early hours of 6th February 2025 at the second niger bridge, the Joint Security team comprising of the Police and AVG Operatives on a mission to rescue the abducted Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North, Hon Azuka, his lifeless body was regrettably found at the scene. (May his soul rest in perfect peace).





Given the above on the same day, the Command Operatives in a joint operation with Anambra State Vigilante Operatives acting on intelligent-led information arrested Nine suspects actively involved in this unfortunate incident and recovered two pump action guns. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during a gun duel with the Police operatives.

The arrested suspects include: Ugochukwu Onuorah aged 30 years, Ikemefuna Ossai aged 20 years, Ikenna Orugu aged 27 years, Chibuike Obiefuna aged 19 years, Chinonso Olisa aged 19 years years, Chinedu Okoli aged 21 years, David Ojini aged 25 years and the most notorious of them, one Peter Sunday aged 20 years with a big tattoo inscription of *No peace 4 d Government* on his chest.





The Command Operatives have also successfully arrested one Chidiebere Nwosu, a kidnap suspect in Uruagu, Nnewi and neutralised some of his gang members that were involved in the attack of Police personnel attached to the Rapid Response Squad after a successful arrest on 3rd October 2024.





We have also neutralised more than one hundred (100) notorious criminals and successfully destroyed many criminal camps in Ufuma, Eziowelle, Achalla, Ogbaru and many other places in the State.





I want to extend our gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, *IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM*, for his guidance and overall support, also appreciate the Executive Governor of Anambra State, *Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR* sister Agencies, the Media, residents of the State, Anambra State Vigilante operatives, Civil Society Groups, Organizations and many others for their unflinching support within the 9 (nine) months that I spent in the State as the Commissioner of Police in _*the light of the Nation*_ . Please be assured that the confidence reposed on the Police and other security agencies for the protection of lives and properties of residents is not to be taken for granted.





Thanks once again and may God bless us all.



