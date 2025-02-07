Police Parades Lady Who Conspired With Neighbours To Steal Cousin's Baby In Abuja

The Niger State Police Command has paraded a 20-year-old woman, Joy Nuwa, who conspired with other suspects, abducted her cousin's a six-month-old baby in Suleja and took the child to the Federal Capital Territory to be sold.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement confirmed that the baby has been rescued and returned to her mother.

According to the PPRO, the baby’s mother had asked her cousin, Joy Nuwa, to look after the child while she went on an errand.

Instead, Nuwa, along with some neighbours, took the baby to Kubwa, Abuja, intending to sell her to a buyer.

“On 25th January 2025, at about 9am Police operatives attached to Maje Div arrested four suspects who are; Joy Nuwa, 20yrs of Nasarawa, Favour James 25yrs of Kwamba, Ezekiel Emmanuel 30yrs, Kwamba and Patience Obana 23yrs of Kubwa, Abuja,” the statement read.

"On 24th January, 2025 at about 10pm, a report of missing baby was made at Maje Div that on same date at about 9.30pm, a mother of a six month old baby at Kwamba area of Suleja, left the baby with her cousin named Joy Nuwa, and went out for a message.

"Upon the return of the mother, she discovered that the baby and Joy were not at home, and she immediately contacted the said cousin who claimed that she left the baby in the house and locked the door.

"In the course of investigation, it was discovered that there was no breaking into the room, which led to interrogation of neighbors, Emmanuel Ezekiel and Favour James of the same compound were arrested.

"Emmanuel confessed that they conspired with Joy and took the baby to one Patience Obana of Kubwa, FCT Abuja to facilitate the sale of the baby.

“The said Joy, Favour and Patience were later arrested through Emmanuel and the baby was rescued unhurt. All suspects have been transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”