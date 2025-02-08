Ex-convict Sentenced To Two Years Imprisonment For Theft One Month After Release From Prison

A Senior Magistrate court sitting in Bosso, Bosso Local Government area of Niger State has sentenced a 44-year ex-convict, Abdulmutalib Abdullahi, to two years in a correctional centre without an option of fine for criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and theft.





The convict was said to have served his jail terms on a similar crime after he was convicted by a senior magistrate court in Minna.





He was said to have just completed his jail term in January 2025 which was contained in the First Information Report (FIR) brought to the court by the Police cooperatives attached to the Bosso Divisional Police command.





Abdullahi was convicted on three counts of charges which were criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and theft





According to the police prosecutor, Sgt Angela Jah, the three count charges were punishable under section 288,349 and 397 of the penal code law.





Abdullahi broke into the residential building of Mohammed Mohammed Shaba and carted away one HP Laptop, worth N500,000, one Samsung Galaxy 59 phone, one Infinix hot 7 and Nokia Nos 105 among others





The convict pleaded guilty to the charges.





At this point, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Angela Jah prayed the court to convict him in accordance to the provision of section 190 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) of Niger State.





While passing her verdict on the convict, the Presiding Senior Magistrate, Evelyn Auta, held that the convict being a habitual and unrepentant criminal, needed to be taken away from the community and kept in the Correctional centre.





“Having perused the First Information Report (FIR) and it was stated that the convict just completed a jail term on similar offence, is hereby sentenced to two years in Correctional Custody without an option of fine.”