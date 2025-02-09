Police Justify Detention Of 10-year-old Boy Over Defilement Of 3 Year Girl In Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police command has admitted that one Bright Okon James, a ten-year-old boy is in its custody.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John in Press release on Saturday said the minor was taken into custody following allegations of defilement of a 3-year-old girl (name withheld).

John said the case is currently under investigation and findings, including a medical report have shown evidence of the incident adding that the suspect voluntarily admitted to the offence without coercion.

She, therefore dismissed the viral report that the boy was illegally detained and noted that he would be charged to court accordingly on Monday, February 10, 2025.

She insisted that there was no trial by ordeal in the matter as such practices are criminal under Nigerian law.

The statement in parts, “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a viral report alleging the illegal detention of a 10-year-old boy, Bright Okon James.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command under the watchful eyes of CP Baba Mohammed Azare, fsi, remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in line with due process.”

The PPRO appealed to the public to stop spreading wrong information and allow the investigation to take its legal course