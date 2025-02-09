Labour Party Suspends Actress Hilda Dokubo

The Rivers State chapter of the Labour Party, LP, has indefinitely suspended its Caretaker Chairman, Hilda Dokubo, following multiple petitions alleging gross misconduct, extortion, and negligence.

Dokubo was suspended by her ward, Ward 3 of the Asari-Toru Local Government Area, ASALGA.

According to a statement dated February 2, 2025, the suspension letter was jointly signed by O. C. Princewill (Chairman, Ward 3 ASALGA), Pastor Lucky Mac-Jaja Amachree (Vice Chairman, Ward 3 ASALGA), Florence Solomon (Secretary, Ward 3 ASALGA), and Iwowari George (Women Leader, Ward 3 ASALGA).

The letter, addressed to the National Chairman of the Labour Party, called for an immediate investigation into Dokubo’s conduct.

Among the allegations levelled against Dokubo are the unlawful inflation of fees for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, screening and nomination forms during the recent local government elections in the state, negotiations over party positions, and actions that compromised the party’s standing during her House of Representatives run in the 2023 general elections.

She is also accused of attempting to persuade other Labour Party candidates to sell out and of failing to properly account for funds allocated for party use, which she allegedly diverted for personal gain.

Dokubo is accused of employing a “divide and rule” strategy since her appointment as caretaker chairman.





The statement noted that Dokubo has failed to address the allegations despite several invitations to do so.





Consequently, the party suspended her from all activities indefinitely pending further investigations.





The statement read, “Findings of our investigations revealed as follows:

Extortion of Aspirants: Hilda Dokubo unlawfully inflated fees for RSIEC screening and nomination forms during the recently concluded local government elections.





“Councillorship aspirants were charged N8,000 instead of N5,000, while chairmanship aspirants paid N15,000 instead of N10,000, with the excess labeled as “service charge”.





“Undermining Party Interest: It was discovered that Hilda Dokubo negotiated party positions, compromising the Labour Party’s position during her House of Representatives election run during the 2023 general elections and tried to convince other Labour Party

candidates to sell out.





“She failed to address complaints about missing result sheets and lack

of transparency during the elections.





“Misappropriation of Funds: Hilda Dokubo on several occasions has failed to give proper account of funds meant for party use put in her custody as such funds are often diverted for personal use.





“Stagnation in Party affairs: Ever since her appointment as caretaker chairman of the party in Rivers State, the Labour party has witnessed a reversal of fortunes as she has employed the “divide and rule approach” “, ensuring that no single organ of the party in the state is functional except for purposes which she deems fit which are most time self serving.”





Responding to the development, Dokubo said, “There was no suspension; some people were trying their luck.”