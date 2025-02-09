Kayode Ajulo, Calls for Responsible Free Speech, Condemns Cyberbullying and Defamation

The just-concluded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has left an indelible mark on Ondo State, proving that beyond the grandeur of legal deliberations, honorary recognitions, and high-profile engagements, the tangible benefits of the gathering are profound and far-reaching.

While reviewing the programme and its impact, the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, OON, expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for his visionary leadership, pragmatic approach, and unwavering commitment to making history with this landmark event.

According to Dr. Ajulo, the warm hospitality extended to visitors, coupled with witnessing the rapid strides Ondo State has made in legal reforms, infrastructural development, and governance excellence, has set a benchmark for other States to emulate.

The leadership of the NBA commended Governor Aiyedatiwa's commitment to judicial development, acknowledging that other states have much to learn from his forward-thinking approach to legal infrastructure.

In reviewing the meeting Dr Ajulo raised serious concerns over the escalation of cyberbullying and abuse of free speech laws, noting that rather than being utilized as a tool for constructive governance engagement, some individuals weaponise these laws to launch malicious attacks, character assassination, and defamation, especially against public officials.

"The most unfortunate reality is that social media and online platforms have become tools for some individuals to engage in reckless falsehoods, cyber harassment, and deliberate misinformation in the name of free speech." He said.

He further highlighted the detrimental impact of such defamatory narratives on governance, investment, and development, particularly when public officers who represent the State at crucial business meetings are unfairly maligned.

"When you assassinate the character of those at the forefront of governance, you send a wrong signal to investors and stakeholders. How can we attract development if the very individuals championing progress are being unjustly discredited?" The AG queried.

Dr. Ajulo reaffirmed Governor Aiyedatiwa-led administration's unwavering commitment to democratic values, emphasizing that while the government upholds free speech, it will not condone cyber harassment, defamation, or malicious propaganda. He made it clear that where necessary, the government will apply sanctions in full accordance with the law, insisting that justice must take its course, even if, as the saying goes, "heaven will fall."

However, he was quick to reassure that heaven will not fall, as governance operates within established legal frameworks, strengthened by the support of the people. "With the instrumentality of government and the collective will of the people, we will ensure that order prevails, and the integrity of our institutions remains intact." He Stated.

The Ondo State Government believes in dialogue, accountability, and freedom of expression, but that freedom must be exercised responsibly. We will not sit idly by while some individuals use digital platforms as weapons of destruction rather than tools for meaningful discourse." He further affirmed.

He stressed that strict enforcement of cybercrime laws will commence, and any individual or group found wanting of targeted harassment, cyberbullying, or defamatory content will face the full weight of the law.

He further noted that the government is prepared to act swiftly and decisively to protect the dignity of all citizens and uphold the integrity of governance. He said monitoring systems have been put in place, and the State will not hesitate to prosecute offenders who cross the boundaries of responsible speech.

Dr. Ajulo used this as a key example to reaffirm the Aiyedatiwa administration’s commitment to sustainable development, emphasizing that the government will continue to leverage the law as a tool for integrity-driven governance in the best interest of Ondo State and its people.

In conclusion, The Chief Law Officer called on all stakeholders, media professionals, civil society organizations, and the general publi to join forces in fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and ethical engagement in public discourse.

"We must move beyond destructive criticisms and embrace constructive dialogue that drives State progress. Let us debate, analyze, and hold leaders accountable, but let it be done with integrity, responsibility, and a genuine commitment to development." He urged.

The NEC meeting that returned to Ondo State after over a decade has once again reaffirmed Ondo State’s place as a bastion of legal excellence, governance best practices, and an environment where the rule of law thrives.