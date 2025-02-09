CYBERSTALKING, BULLYING IS NOT ACTIVISM...BY CKN

I have read several posts on how this young man said several things about Pastor E A Adeboye

SeaKing or whatever they called him , attacked RCCG GO over his instructions to his members on 100 days fasting

In as much as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of speech ,but some of these young men are taking this freedom to an inglorious height

Let me even agree without conceding his right to free speech , does that mean that people like him don't have respect for elders ( I am not even saying men of God )

Part of our culture in Africa is to respect elders , infact in the past you cannot challenge an elder irrespective of how " stupid " his words are

By all standard , Pastor E A Adeboye at over 80 years is old enough to be a grandfather to this young men

And people are posting allover social media in support of him

Some are even joining him in abusing the else statesman

Pastor Adeboye's is to his members ,are you one of them , so what's your business with that for crying out loud

Becareful of what you wish for

In as much as I have my reservations about some of our men of God and some of their doctrines ,this does not mean I'll call them unprintable names

I am not part of those that preach " do my apostle no harm " but let's call a spade a spade, what is not good is not good

Pastor Adeboye I learnt has called for his release since he never ordered it in the first place, some of these boys should be reprimanded on how they chase clouts in the name of contents

Your freedom of speech stops where mine starts

These idiotic elements should be stopped on their tracks now before they cause irreparable damages to people's reputations

It's Pastor Adeboye today , it may be your turn tomorrow

Na who no know when they bury person dey begin dig the grave from leg side ( Igbo proverb )

I don talk my own o

Cyberbullying is not activism and it'll never be

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Executive Editor CKNNews