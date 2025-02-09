IGP Allegedly Sets Disciplinary Committee Against Senior Police Officers Who Refused To Retire

IGP Kayode Egbetokun has instituted a disciplinary committee to handle the cases of senior officers who have allegedly refused to proceed on retirement despite clocking 60 years or spending 35 years in service.

The committee will sit at the Force Headquarters, Abuja from tomorrow till Thursday, it was gathered yesterday.

Those summoned include an Assistant Inspector General, at least two Commissioners of Police and a high ranking police lawyer.

The IGP directive said the affected officers should put up appearance in “their clean working dress.”

They were also warned that daily dress code should be “strictly adhered to” during their appearance.

The Police Service Commission(PSC) at a meeting in Abuja earlier this month ordered the immediate retirement of all senior police officers who have either exceeded 35 years in service or are above the age of 60.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, recalled that the Commission at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September 2017 had approved that the Force Entrants should have their date of appointment in the Force against the date of their enlistment.

He said: “The Commission has passionately revisited their decision and has come to the conclusion that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of a merger of service in the public service, and it is in violation of Public Service Rule No 020908 (i & ii) which provides for retirement on the attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held today, Friday, 31st January 2025, approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

“The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.”

Critics had queried the PSC decision to retire the affected officers while the tenure of IGP Egbetokun was extended by President Bola Tinubu.

But the Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) explained that the President acted within the law.

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has adjourned further hearing in the case of some police officers contesting their retirement to March 18.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Egong Egwu Egong, Edwin Okoro and three others claimed that the PSC relied on a controversial circular to calculate their years of service from their initial date of entry into the police force rather than from when they entered the Police Academy.

Their counsel Adeleke Agbola (SAN) had urged the court to ensure that the status quo remains, pending the determination of committal proceedings to ascertain whether the judgment had been violated.

“The judgment of the court is that the date is when the policemen got into the Academy. There is no appeal against the judgment.

He pleaded with the court to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the committal proceedings to determine if there has been a breach on the basis that the judgment of the court must be obeyed.

The Nation