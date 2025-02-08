Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Killed Brother Over Food In Anambra

Police operatives attached to the Abagana Police Divisional Headquarters and AVG Operatives, Abagana on 7th February 2025 by 7 pm arrested one Anthony Kosisochukwu Okafor aged 37 years of Adegbe Village, Abagana, Njikoka LGA over the death of his elder brother, Mr Emmanuel Okafor aged 45 years.

The suspect confessed to having engaged the victim in a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house. 

Kosisochukwu was said to have used a stick to pierce the deceased chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. 

This incident is quite disturbing and highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence and conflicts  amongst family members.  

It also underscores the need to manage conflicts and emotions healthily and constructively to avoid irreparable consequences.

The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka and shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigation. 

