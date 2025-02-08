My Kids Now Abroad Because Of bullying In Nigerian Boarding Schools ..Comedian Bovi

Comedian and actor Bovi has opened up about his decision to move his family to the United Kingdom, citing concerns over bullying in Nigerian schools.

Speaking on the Uncolored podcast, which gained traction on Wednesday, Bovi revealed that his children have been living in the UK for the past two years. He explained that while his first son initially moved abroad for boarding school in 2021, the entire family later followed.

“My kids don’t live in the country (Nigeria) anymore. They have been in the UK for two years now. It started by accident; my first son has been there since 2021 in a boarding house,” he said.

Reflecting on his own experience in a Nigerian boarding school, Bovi said it taught him resilience and street-smart skills. However, he chose not to enrol his children in the same system due to what he described as a deeply ingrained culture of bullying.

“I went to boarding school in Nigeria and it made me street-smart. So I decided that my kid needs to go boarding but not in Nigeria because the educational system has accepted bullying,” the 45-year-old explained.

Beyond education, Bovi addressed the broader issue of mass migration, attributing it to Nigeria’s lack of an enabling environment. He pointed to the medical sector as an example, noting that many doctors are leaving due to poor working conditions.

He emphasised that migration is not solely about financial opportunities but also about dignity and infrastructure. Comparing Nigeria’s work environment with that of the West, he explained that doctors abroad have access to better resources and a more supportive system.

“The saving grace of the country is that we’ve not gone into war or food shortage. We’ve also not had natural disasters.

“So we can lose 500 doctors in one year, but there are about 200 new doctors coming on board. It’s like using balm aid on a big wound. That’s why it has not blown up in our faces. If the government wants to stem the tide, they should check what the West is doing,” the funnyman said.



