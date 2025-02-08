Abductors Of Gen Tsiga Contact Family, Demand N250m Ransom

The gunmen who abducted a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), retired general Maharazu Tsiga, have demanded a N250 million ransom for his release.

A source close to the family who preferred anonymity, told Weekend Trust that the family was contacted and the amount requested.

Tsiga was said to have been abducted alongside nine other residents.

CKNNews reports that the incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday when over 100 gunmen surrounded the General’s residence and whisked him away.

The member representing Bakori/Danja federal constituency Katsina State, Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai, told newsmen that the attackers after surrounding the house, began to break doors, a situation that prompted the general to come out and asked them what they were looking for.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, neither the army spokesman of 17 Brigade in Katsina nor the police spokesman had responded to messages sent to them on the matter.



