Driver Arrested In Nasarawa After Stealing Boss's Car In Abuja

When an Abuja businessman, Wilson Egun, employed a young man he met during a chance encounter last October as his personal driver, he never knew his act of kindness would become his undoing.

Egun met the suspect, Sunday Bidemi in the Mararaba area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when he needed help with locating his destination.

Bidemi came in handy as he offered to guide Egun to the place he was looking for. The young man exhibited a mastery of the terrain that left an impression on the businessman.

As the two men discussed during the ride to Egun’s destination, he mentioned that he was indeed searching for a good driver who knows the city very well; an opportunity Bidemi seized to market himself as an experienced driver in need of employment.

Impressed by Bidemi’s willingness to help and his confidence in his driving skills, Egun decided to offer him the job without a formal interview or background checks. Both men simply had a handshake and gentleman’s agreement to seal their relationship as employer and employee.

Bidemi performed his duties excellently in the first few weeks after he was employed as he drove his principal whenever he was needed to do so. He played the good boy card and waited for Egun to let his guards down before striking; an opportunity he got barely about a month in the job.

Having won his boss’ trust, Bidemi was in November last year asked to take Mrs. Monica Egun, his employer’s mother, to a hospital in Cite C Estate, near Airport Junction, Gwarimpa, for her doctor’s appointment since the businessman was indisposed on that day.

But Bidemi was alleged to have dropped the woman at the hospital and immediately fled with the grey Toyota Corolla 2016 model.

When Mr. Egun realised what had happened, he immediately reported the incident to the Maitama Police Division and the Anti-Car Theft Unit in Abuja.

The betrayal left Egun in disbelief. “I trusted him. He seemed genuine, and I never imagined he would steal from me,” he lamented.

Weeks passed, but there was no sign of Bidemi or the stolen vehicle. As hope was beginning to fade, officers of the FCT Police Command recorded a breakthrough.

On December 15, nearly a month after he stole the vehicle, Bidemi was arrested at a car wash in Masaka, Nasarawa State, where he was washing the vehicle.

It turned out the suspect was cruising with the car he stole from his benevolent employer. He was allegedly using the vehicle to lure women in Abuja, whom he described as “cheap to attract.”

According to Bidemi, who investigators discovered defrauded and stole from two other women at different times, all that was needed to attract women in the FCT was for a man to dress nicely inside a good car with a working air conditioner.

Before his arrest, Bidemi had taken the stolen Toyota Corolla on a trip to Jos, Plateau State, from where he was returning to Abuja. Along the way, he picked up a young woman, Didel Clara John, who had no idea she was about to become his next victim.

During their journey together, Bidemi managed to gain her trust. He asked her to fuel the car with N60,000, promising to reimburse her. In addition, he borrowed another N20,000, claiming his bank app was faulty and he would refund her later.

Didel, feeling assured by his neat appearance in the navy blue tracksuit he had on, thought he was a responsible individual. She had no reason to doubt his story, so she handed over the money. The two then travelled together to Saminaka and Kachia in Kaduna State, spending the night in a hotel. But Bidemi vanished at dawn, leaving Didel stranded and fleeing with her money.

In the course of investigation, detectives found that Bidemi stole the tracksuits he wore the day he defrauded Didel from a Nigerian Navy (NN) personnel, Mrs. Yina Mngusuur Stella, who saw him stranded and offered him a ride.

Near Abacha Barracks Bridge, where she had taken him for a programme, Bidemi stole her tracksuit, ATM card, National Identification Number (NIN) card, and Navy slip tag.

As investigators dug deeper, they discovered Bidemi’s pattern of manipulation. He used his well-maintained appearance, often dressing in a clean, confident manner, to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims. He used stolen items to appear credible, gaining people’s trust before robbing them.

Confirming his arrest, the FCT Police Command said Bidemi would face charges for all his crimes.

Police Commissioner (CP) Olatunji Disu confirmed that the recovered vehicle had been returned to Egun.

“This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of hiring employees without proper vetting. Mr. Egun’s willingness to help someone he met by chance ultimately led to financial loss, emotional distress, and weeks of police involvement,” he noted.

Disu advised people to ensure they conduct background checks to verify the identity of anyone they intend to hire as domestic help or driver.

He said employers should request valid identification like a driver’s licence or national identity card or international passport, adding that they should request for references.

“Take time to assess their behaviour before giving them access to valuables. Install vehicle tracking devices because in cases of vehicle theft, tracking devices can help locate the stolen car quickly,” he said.