Lagos Signs Landmark MoU With Summa Group For Lekki-Epe Intl Airport

In a major step toward enhancing the state’s infrastructural development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the internationally renowned construction company, Summa Group, for the development of the much-anticipated Lekki-Epe International Airport.

The agreement, signed in Lagos, signals the commencement of a long-awaited project aimed at boosting economic activities, improving transportation, and positioning Lagos as a global aviation hub. The airport, which will be strategically located in the Lekki-Epe axis, is expected to complement the state’s burgeoning economic activities, particularly in the Lekki Free Trade Zone and surrounding industrial areas.

Summa Group, an internationally recognized construction firm with a track record of delivering world-class projects, has assured the Lagos State Government of its dedication to executing the project with precision and speed. The construction company, known for its expertise in aviation infrastructure, will bring its wealth of experience to ensure the timely and efficient completion of the airport.

The Lekki-Epe International Airport is projected to serve millions of passengers annually, offering world-class facilities and services to meet international standards. With the signing of this MoU, Lagos is set to experience a significant leap in its aviation sector, further cementing its status as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

As the project moves into its implementation phase, stakeholders and industry experts are eager to see how this development will reshape Lagos' transportation landscape and contribute to the state’s long-term growth.