PDP Wins All 30 LGs In Osun Poll

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have emerged Chairmen and councillors of the just concluded local government council elections in Osun State.

The Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, Chairman, Hashim Abioye who announced the results in a video on the social media, declared the 30 Chairmanship candidates of the PDP elected and the 332 councillors elected in their respective local government and wards.

The result announcement, which had selected media outfits present, was allegedly done at the Government House in Osogbo as the police had sealed off the commission’s office in the state capital.

His words as recorded in the video, “The Local Government election has been successfully concluded. It was conducted in compliance with constitutional provisions, extant laws, regulations and guidelines.

“The election was conducted to fill the existing vacancies in 332 wards in the state and 30 LGAs of the state.

“The election was contested by 18 political parties and the result has been submitted to the commission. From the available result as obtained from the field, the candidates of the PDP in 332 wards emerged as winners, and I as the chief returning officer of the commission hereby return each and everyone of them as duly elected councillors of their wards.

“For the 30 LGAs of Osun state, the candidates of PDP cleared all the seats to this effect, by the power conferred on me as the chief returning officer of OSSIEC, I hereby declare them as duly elected chairman of their respective LGA.”

Abioye disclosed further that the commission was unable to provide accreditation materials to media due to police closure of its head office.

“I want to apologise once again to the media community for inability to provide accreditation materials, it was simply because police has sealed our head office where the materials are kept, up till now, police has refused to give us access,” he said.