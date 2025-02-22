Police Declare Two Suspects Wanted For Alleged Criminal Conspiracy In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has declared two suspects; Hafsat Kabir Lawal, 37, and Baba Sule Sadiq, 44, wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and impersonation. 

A special police gazette bulletin bearing their names and last known addresses has been published on the police social media handles.

According to the bulletin, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Abuja, is seeking the arrest of the duo. 

The police have urged Nigerians to apprehend the duo wherever they are seen and hand them over to the nearest police station or the Office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Abuja.

The police have provided two phone numbers, 0901 779 2221 and 0811 111 4878, for anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact. Their last known addresses are No. 6 Kamba Close, Unguwar Dosa Kaduna, and No. 2B Ramat Close B, Unguwar Rimi Kaduna.

"If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest Police Station, or to the office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Abuja."

"Lawal and Sadiq are Hausa/Fulanis by tribe, hailing from Katsina and Kaduna States, respectively. The police have issued a "Force Directive C.I.D No 48" referring to the bulletin, which provides details of rewards for their arrest, as authorised by the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria." 

