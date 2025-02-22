PDP Disowns South-south Zonal Congress In Cross River

The Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed claims that it conducted its South-South Zonal Congress, stating that a reported gathering in Calabar, Cross River State, was not an official event of the party.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

“The attention of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a reported social gathering in Calabar, Cross River State, where the organisers falsely claimed same to be the South-South Zonal Congress of the PDP.

“To the contrary, the PDP states in clear terms that it has not conducted its South-South Zonal Congress neither is it in any way involved in the said gathering in Calabar”, the statement partly read.

The statement further explained that the party had officially postponed the congress to allow for broader consultations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC at its meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in the exercise of its powers under Section 29 (2)(b), pursuant to Section 31 (2) (c) and (j) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), postponed the conduct of the South-South Zonal Congress from the earlier scheduled date of Saturday, February 22, 2025, so as to allow for further consultation on critical issues relating to the smooth conduct of the Congress in the Zone.

“For clarity, while Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution empowers the NWC to ‘in case of emergency, act on behalf of the National Executive Committee subject to the ratification of the National Executive Committee,’ Section 31(2)(c) expressly provides that the National Executive Committee shall ‘supervise and direct the work of the Party and all its organs including the National, Zonal, State and Local Government organs.’

“In the same vein, Section 31(2)(j) empowers the National Executive Committee ‘…to make Party electoral regulations to govern the conduct of elections to all Party offices at every level and regulate procedures for selecting the Party candidates for elective offices'”, the statement further stated.

Reiterating its stance, the party urged members and stakeholders to disregard any event claiming to be its zonal congress.

“For emphasis, therefore, the PDP states that it has not conducted its South-South Zonal Congress and it has yet to communicate a date for the exercise.

“The PDP calls on all party members in the South South Zone, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security Agencies, and the Media to disregard any gathering or outcome of any such gathering in Calabar, Cross River State purported to be the South-South Zonal Congress of the PDP.

“Our party will in due course and through its official channels communicate a new date for the conduct of the South-South Zonal Congress”, it added.





The party also appreciated the continued support of its leaders and stakeholders in the region.





“The NWC commends the PDP South South State Governors, other leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the Party in the Zone for their loyalty and steadfastness toward the unity, stability, and growth of the Party in the South-South Zone and the nation”, the statement concluded.



